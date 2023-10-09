Maher converted both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 23-14 loss to the Eagles.

The veteran kicker was looking for redemption after a shaky start in Week 4, and while he nailed both of his PATs in the first half, the Rams offense sputtered after that and Maher never got a chance to score in the second half. The fifth-year pro is a perfect 10-for-10 on PATs on the year and 12-for-16 on field goals, with all four misses coming from 40+ yards. Week 6 should provide Maher with ample opportunity to produce and solidify his shaky grasp on the kicking job for the Rams against a porous Cardinals defense.