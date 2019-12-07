Cowboys' Chris Jones: Nursing abdomen strain
Jones is absent from the Cowboys' final injury report against the Rams, but apparently dealing with an abdomen strain, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Given the news about Jones' abdomen strain, his status is worth monitoring as kickoff approaches. The Cowboys currently do not have another punter on their roster.
