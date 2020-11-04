Jones (abdomen) will be getting core muscle surgery Thursday, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Jones has battled abdominal injuries in the past, and it looks like he has opted to have the issue addressed surgically. As a result, the punter will be out indefinitely.
