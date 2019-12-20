Cowboys' Chris Jones: Will play Sunday
Jones (abdomen) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Jon reports.
Jones was limited in practice all week but will give it a go Sunday. There was never much doubt as Dallas did not sign any alternatives.
More News
-
Cowboys' Chris Jones: Nursing abdomen strain•
-
Cowboys' Chris Jones: Signs four-year extension with Dallas•
-
Cowboys sign punter Chris Jones through 2017•
-
Cowboys sign Lance Dunbar, Chris Jones to tender offers•
-
Report: Cowboys give tenders to RB Lance Dunbar and P Chris Jones•
-
Cowboys sign Tom Hornsey•
