Play

Jones (abdomen) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Jon reports.

Jones was limited in practice all week but will give it a go Sunday. There was never much doubt as Dallas did not sign any alternatives.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends