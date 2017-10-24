Rush came in late in Sunday's 40-10 win over the 49ers, completing one of two passes for two yards and carrying the ball twice for 13 yards.

It wasn't exactly an auspicious pro debut for the undrafted rookie, but Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones said after the game that Rush, and not Kellen Moore, was now No. 2 on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. Expect the team to continue looking for opportunities to get Rush some snaps in garbage time with an eye on accelerating his development.