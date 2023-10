Rush completed both his pass attempts for 20 yards in Sunday's 38-3 rout of the Patriots.

He also lost two yards on three official carries, as he kneed down on the Cowboys' final series. It's already the second time this season Rush has gotten some garbage-time snaps, as he also handled the final possession of a 40-0 blowout of the Giants in Week 1. Barring an injury to Dak Prescott however, the 29-year-old backup QB won't see enough action to have fantasy value.