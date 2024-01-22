Rush completed 18 of 24 passes for 144 yards and an interception over seven regular-season games in 2023.

While the Cowboys' penchant for early-season blowouts gave Rush plenty of garbage-time opportunities, the 30-year-old quarterback didn't get a start as Dak Prescott stayed healthy all year. Rush is under contract for one more season at a modest $2.25 million, and while his familiarity with the offense should ensure he returns to Dallas in 2024, he could face a challenge for the No. 2 role from Trey Lance.