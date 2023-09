Rush is active Sunday against the Jets, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Rush will operate as the Cowboys' backup quarterback Sunday, as he remains ahead of Trey Lance on the team's depth chart. The veteran signal caller saw action at the end of the Cowboys' blowout victory over the Giants in Week 1, playing just seven snaps and attempting one pass. Rush would be the next man up if necessary behind Dak Prescott in Week 2.