Rush took snaps in only two games in 2017, completing one of three passes for two yards and gaining 13 yards on two carries.

The undrafted free agent mostly watched from the sidelines behind Dak Prescott, but the Cowboys feel as though Rush has the potential to develop into an NFL-caliber quarterback down the road. The team may bring in some competition for him in the later rounds of the draft, but in all likelihood Rush will enter 2018 as the team's No. 2 and, barring an injury to Prescott, will once again see occasional action at the end of blowouts.