Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Returns to practice Monday
Swaim (foot) returned to practice Monday, Bryan Broaddus of the team's official site reports.
Swaim's foot injury seems to be a thing of the past now following his return to the practice field. Although still listed as the third tight end on the team's depth chart, Swaim appears to be in a strong candidate for a special teams role.
