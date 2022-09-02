Cox is fully recovered from the knee injury that sidelined him for most of his rookie season in 2021, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. "I'm feeling great," Cox said after practice Thursday. "I think I'm there [in top form]. Game reps will definitely help because there's no better way to get ready for a game than to play in a game - getting in game shape will be one of the main things - but right now I'm prepared for Week 1."

A fourth-round pick out of LSU last year, Cox saw only nine defensive snaps over seven games before suffering a torn ACL, but he was a big contributor on special teams as a rookie. The offseason addition of Anthony Barr likely keeps Cox out of a starting spot to begin this season, but his speed and coverage ability could make him a part of the package on passing downs, and neither Barr nor Leighton Vander Esch are locks to stay healthy and in the lineup.