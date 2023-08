Cox was waived by the Cowboys on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Cox was believed to be headed for a larger role in 2023 after DeMarvion Overshown suffered an ACL tear during a preseason game. Instead, the 2021 fourth-round selection will not make the team's final 53-man roster. Garafolo notes that the LSU product is a likely candidate for the practice squad, assuming he goes unclaimed on waivers.