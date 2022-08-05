Cox suffered a minor knee injury in practice early this week and remained on the sideline for sessions Wednesday and Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The team hasn't offered any details on the injury, including whether it's to the same knee he underwent season-ending surgery on last year, but Cox is expected to return to practice Saturday. The recent Anthony Barr signing all but ensures Cox will begin the campaign as a defensive reserve and special-teams player, but his coverage skills could still allow him to see action on key passing downs.