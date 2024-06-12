I am high on the Tennessee Titans offense this year, but that especially goes for new Titans receiver Calvin Ridley. Since the start of Underdog Fantasy's Best Ball Mania, his ADP has gone up six spots and his ADP is now 61.6. I not only agree with the market, but I'm even higher on Ridley. He is now ranked No. 51 on my updated rankings on SportsLine. I have continuously moved him up the rankings each week.

There are several reasons for my bullish stance on Ridley. He finished WR17 last season, and when you think about it, a lot of meat was left on the bone. I can think of several potential touchdowns off the top of my head where Ridley was barely out of bounds. He still had over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Football is a game of inches and his WR17 finish could have been much higher if a couple of those barely out-of-bounds touchdowns were counted.

Calvin Ridley TEN • WR TAR 136 REC 76 REC YDs 1016 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

I also believe that this Titans coaching staff will utilize Ridley better to maximize his strengths and potential. Several of Ridley's targets with the Jaguars were downfield and to the boundary. As we know, the new Titans head coach Brian Callahan is the Bengals' former offensive coordinator. I expect Callahan and company to utilize Ridley much more efficiently.

We expect Callahan's Titans to play at a faster pace and be more pass-heavy like the Bengals. But Callahan himself discussed using Ridley similar to how he used WR Ja'marr Chase on the Bengals.

The combination of positive touchdown regression, coaching upgrade, and usage similar to Chase's role are all reasons why I'm so high on Ridley to massively outperform his ADP. This is also why I continue to move him up my rankings each week.

