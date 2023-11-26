Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Sunday that Kearse -- who missed Thursday's Thanksgiving win over the Commanders due to a back injury -- has a "good chance" of playing in Week 13 against the Seahawks, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

McCarthy noted that Kearse should participate in half of the reps during Sunday's walkthrough. He has been dealing with multiple injuries this season -- including a toe injury he sustained in Week 8 against the Rams -- and has not cracked 50 defensive snaps since Week 6. If he returns for Thursday's game, Kearse will slide back into the starting strong safety spot alongside Malik Hooker. Kearse has 47 tackles (30 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and an interception in 10 games this season.