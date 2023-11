Kearse (back) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old safety missed Dallas' Week 12 win over the Commanders with a back injury, but it now seems as if he's had enough time to move past the issue. Kearse has appeared in 10 games for the Cowboys this season, logging 47 total tackles, including three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, while also recording three pass deflections and one interception.