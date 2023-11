Kearse (back) was a nonparticipant at Tuesday's walk-through, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Kearse's absence on Tuesday's practice estimate is his second in a row. His status for Thursday's matchup with the Commanders is not looking good as of now, but more clarity will come following Wednesday's practice. Israel Mukuamu would be the likely candidate to fill in at strong safety if Kearse is ultimately unable to go.