Lewis finished with six tackles (three solo) and an interception in Saturday's 20-19 win over the Lions.

Lewis got his first interception of the year at the beginning of the second quarter on a Jared Goff pass intended for David Montgomery. He now joins DaRon Bland, Stephon Gilmore and Trevon Diggs as the Dallas corners with an INT this season. As the backup to Bland and Gilmore, Lewis is up to 49 tackles (33 solo), one interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 15 games this season.