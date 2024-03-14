Lewis re-signed with the Cowboys on a one-year contract Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lewis officially became a free agent Wednesday, but it took less than 24 hours for the Michigan product to re-up with his old team. Selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Lewis has spent all seven seasons of his career with Dallas and is now set to add an eight to his resume. The 28-year-old bounced back in 2023 from an injury-shortened 2022 campaign due to a Lisfranc injury to record 52 tackles (36 solo), five pass breakups, one interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 16 regular-season games.