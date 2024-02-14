Lewis recorded 52 tackles (36 solo), five pass breakups, one interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 16 regular-season games with the Cowboys in 2023.

Lewis missed Week 1 (and all of training camp and the preseason) while recovering from a Lisfranc injury, but he then appeared in all remaining 16 regular-season games for Dallas, operating as the backup to DaRon Bland and Stephon Gilmore. Now a pending unrestricted free agent, Lewis will likely have to search for a similar backup role elsewhere in the league.