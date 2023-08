Lewis was activated from the PUP list Tuesday, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' website reports.

The veteran cornerback will be on the roster for Week 1, but it's not yet clear just how close Lewis is to being ready for game action after missing all of training camp and the preseason while completing his recovery from a Lisfranc injury. Once he's able to suit up, he'll primarily compete with DaRon Bland for snaps as the slot cornerback.