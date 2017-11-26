Cowboys' Justin Durant: Sidelined with concussion
Durant sat out Sunday's practice due to a concussion, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Durant likely suffered his concussion on Thanksgiving day, in the Cowboy's loss to the Chargers. Given the long week he'll have, he could presumably return in time for Week 13. Expect updates on his status as the progresses.
