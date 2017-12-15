Cowboys' Justin Durant: Puts in full practice
Durant (concussion) logged a The Dallas Morning News Thursday.
Durant has missed the previous two games while dealing concussion-like symptoms. His full workload at Thursday's practice indicates he is ready to go for Week 15, however the team has yet to officially confirm he has cleared concussion protocol. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, look for him to suit up against Raiders on Sunday.
