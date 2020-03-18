Cowboys' Maliek Collins: Headed to Las Vegas
Collins came to terms Wednesday on a contract with the Raiders, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
After spending the first four years of his career in Dallas, Collins will now reconnect with former Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli in Las Vegas. The 24-year-old played a full 16-game slate in 2019 and registered 20 stops and five sacks, despite battling knee and foot injuries. He'll likely claim a starting role along the Raiders' defensive front.
