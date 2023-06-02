Farniok is participating in OTAs after recovering from a hamstring injury, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Farniok fore his hamstring during Week 7 last season and was placed on IR in late October. While the 2021 seventh-round pick was designated to return from IR in early January, he was never restored to the Cowboys' active roster before the end of the 2022 campaign. Farniok alternated first-team reps at left guard with veteran Chuma Edogo during last Friday's OTA session, as these two should compete for a starting role following the departure of guard Connor McGovern this offseason.