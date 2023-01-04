Farniok (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
As expected, Farniok will make his return to practice this week after missing the last couple months while on IR with a hamstring issue. The team will now have a 21-day window to either activate the offensive lineman or leave him on IR for the remainder of the season. With Tyler Biadasz (ankle) unlikely to play in Week 18, it's possible that Farniok could take over at starting center for the Cowboys in their regular season finale Sunday versus the Commanders.