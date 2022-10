Farniok sustained a torn hamstring during Sunday's win versus Detroit and could miss about six weeks, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Farniok tore his hamstring on a point-after try during the third quarter Sunday, and he'll probably have to go onto Dallas' injured reserve list soon as a result. The 2021 seventh-rounder may be able to return at some point in 2022, but in the meantime, the Cowboys will be missing some depth on the interior of their offensive line.