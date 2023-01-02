Farniok (hamstring) will be designated to return from injured reserve Week 18 and is expected to begin practicing again Wednesday, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports reports.

Farniok landed on IR after he sustained a hamstring injury Week 7 versus Detroit. Once he is officially designated to return, the second-year offensive lineman will have a 21-day window to practice before he has to be restored to the active roster. Otherwise, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. With starting center Tyler Biadasz dealing with a high-ankle injury sustained in Thursday's win against Tennessee, Farniok could stand to see immediate playing time as soon as Week 18.