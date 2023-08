The Cowboys are optimistic regarding Smith (knee) going forward after he underwent an MRI on Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith underwent the MRI due to general knee discomfort he has felt during camp. However, a source familiar with the situation has indicated, "he's fine." The team's first-round pick is expected play a key role on their defensive line this season, so expect them to exercise caution in order to ensure his health for Week 1.