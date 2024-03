Smith (shoulder) is recovering from offseason surgery and expected to be ready for training camp, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith underwent surgery shortly after the end of the 2023 season, so a four-to-six month recovery timetable puts him well on track for training camp in July. The 2023 first-round pick only handled a depth role as a rookie, suiting up for all 17 games but playing just 287 defensive snaps.