Hendershot (hamstring) caught 11 of 16 targets for 103 yards and two touchdowns over 17 regular-season games in 2022. He also added a two-yard rushing TD on his only carry.

An undrafted rookie out of Indiana, Hendershot impressed in training camp and won the No. 3 spot on the tight end depth chart to begin the season, a role that wound up leading to some fantasy value thanks to his nose for the end zone, even if he didn't see more than one target in any game after the Cowboys' Week 9 bye. Dalton Schultz is a free agent this offseason, and if he heads elsewhere, Hendershot could see a much more significant role in the Dallas offense in 2023, although he'd likely still be behind 2022 fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson.