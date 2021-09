Gregory (illness) remains in the COVID-19 protocol and is doubtful to play Sunday against the Chargers, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gregory tested positive for the virus Monday but was asymptomatic. However, coach Mike McCarthy revealed Thursday that the defensive end hasn't yet been cleared to rejoin the team. If Gregory is ultimately held out, Dorance Armstrong will likely take on a starting role, with Tarell Basham also starting with DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) sidelined.