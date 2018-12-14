Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Set to play Sunday
Coach Jason Garrett expects Gregory to be available for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Gregory is missing his second straight day of practice Friday as he tends to a family issue but the team doesn't appear concerned about his status. The 26-year-old should be expected to take up his usual starting role at defensive unless the team indicates otherwise.
More News
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Logs another sack Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Posts second sack•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Listed as questionable for Week 10•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Out for Monday's tilt with Tennessee•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Questionable for Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg likes Doug Martin as a starting running back this week but also says you can...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...