Robinson (knee) recorded 20 tackles (13 solo) in four games for the Cowboys in 2020.
After sitting out all of 2019 due to a 10-game suspension that dried up the market for the free-agent's services, Robinson latched on with Dallas and spent the first half of the year on the practice squad before providing the team with some secondary depth after their Week 10 bye before he was sidelined with a knee injury. The Cowboys will have a new defensive coordinator and a lot of open roster spots next year, but that might not be enough to earn Robinson another contract with the club.