Cowboys' Sean Lee: Unlikely to play Sunday

Lee (hamstring) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Packers, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

The DNP would mark Lee's second in a row due to a lingering hamstring injury. Without a key cog of the defense, the Cowboys will have difficulty filling his shoes against an Aaron Rodgers-powered offense, but look for fellow linebackers Jaylon Smith and Justin Durant to pick up a significant share of defensive snaps yet again.