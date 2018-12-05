Coach Jason Garrett said Austin (groin) won't practice Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

Austin has already missed six consecutive games with the groin issue and has yet to resume practicing in any fashion, making it surprising the Cowboys have kept him on the 53-man roster this long. Unless he makes some unexpected progress in the next day or two, it'll be safe to pencil him in for another absence Sunday against the Eagles.

