The Bills were given a practice squad exemption for Austin on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Austin signed with Buffalo's practice squad after failing to carve out a roster spot in the team's crowded wide receiver corps this preseason. The 32-year-old caught 24 of his 37 targets for 213 yards and a touchdown over 13 games with Jacksonville last season, marking his most significant usage in the passing game since 2016 with the Rams. Austin totaled 1,515 punt-return yards and 1,361 rushing yards during his first nine seasons in the NFL, and his best value may come in a similar specialist role moving forward.