The Bills signed Austin to a one-year contract Friday.
Austin will get a chance to compete for a role in Buffalo's high octane offense heading into his age-31 season. The veteran appeared in 13 games with the Jaguars last year, in which span he managed 24 catches for 213 yards and one touchdown on 37 targets. If he can log a strong offseason, Austin could find himself vying with Isaiah McKenzie and Khalil Shakir for depth opportunities.
More News
-
Jaguars' Tavon Austin: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Tavon Austin: Produces little on three catches•
-
Jaguars' Tavon Austin: Totals 89 scrimmage yards•
-
Jaguars' Tavon Austin: Secures three receptions•
-
Jaguars' Tavon Austin: Scores first TD since 2019•
-
Jaguars' Tavon Austin: Available for Week 12•