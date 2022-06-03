The Bills signed Austin to a one-year contract Friday.

Austin will get a chance to compete for a role in Buffalo's high octane offense heading into his age-31 season. The veteran appeared in 13 games with the Jaguars last year, in which span he managed 24 catches for 213 yards and one touchdown on 37 targets. If he can log a strong offseason, Austin could find himself vying with Isaiah McKenzie and Khalil Shakir for depth opportunities.

