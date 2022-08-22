Austin was released by the Bills on Monday.
The Bills have a whole host of promising receivers competing for limited spots, and several of the younger players have simply shined more than the 2013 first-round pick this summer. Austin's best bet to latching on with another team may be finding a home where a capable punt returner is needed.
More News
-
Bills' Tavon Austin: Finds home in Buffalo•
-
Jaguars' Tavon Austin: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Tavon Austin: Produces little on three catches•
-
Jaguars' Tavon Austin: Totals 89 scrimmage yards•
-
Jaguars' Tavon Austin: Secures three receptions•
-
Jaguars' Tavon Austin: Scores first TD since 2019•