The Bills cut Austin from their practice squad Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Austin was dismissed from the Bills' practice squad Thursday, after the team was given a practice squad exemption for the 32-year-old on Wednesday. Across nine NFL seasons, Austin recorded 244 receptions, 2,239 yards and 16 touchdowns, while he also added 199 rushes for 1,361 yards and 10 more scores in that span. However, the 176-pounder has proven to be an effective return specialist throughout his career, as he's amassed 1,515 total punt-return yards. Austin could still provide the same boost as a returner for another team if given the opportunity.