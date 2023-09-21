Diggs suffered a knee injury during Thursday's practice and is set to undergo an MRI, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The extent of Diggs' injury won't be known until the results of the MRI are read, but his status for Sunday's game in Arizona -- and potentially beyond -- is uncertain after he was spotted exiting the Cowboys' facility while using crutches to move about. Per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, Diggs' injury occurred during the 1-on-1 period early on during Thursday's session. The fourth-year cornerback has gotten off to a solid start to the 2023 campaign, recording four tackles, breaking up three passes and forcing two turnovers (an interception and a forced fumble) through Dallas' first two games.