Diggs will be working on the side as the Cowboys open OTAs on Wednesday while he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered last September, Nick Harris of the team's official site reports.

Diggs suffered the injury in a Sept. 21 practice and saw his 2023 campaign come to an early end after playing in just two games. The Cowboys haven't reported that Diggs has hit any snags in the recovery process, but he'll still be operating under some restrictions in the spring. It's unclear if the Cowboys expect Diggs to be a full participant for the start of training camp in the summer.