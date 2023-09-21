The Cowboys fear that Diggs suffered a torn ACL after he exited Thursday's practice with a knee injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Diggs sustained the injury in a 1-on-1 drill during the early portion of practice and was spotted moving about with crutches as he exited the Cowboys' team facility. He's expected to undergo an MRI later Thursday or early Friday, and if his medical tests confirm the Cowboys' worst fears, he'll be lost for the season. Even if the MRI yields more favorable news, Diggs still seems likely to miss this Sunday's game at Arizona, at a minimum. For however long Diggs is sidelined, Daron Bland and Jourdan Lewis should be primed to step into larger roles in the Dallas secondary.