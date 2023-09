The Cowboys placed Diggs (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.

Diggs sustained a torn ACL injury during Thursday's practice and is set to undergo season-ending surgery soon. With Diggs out for 2023, DaRon Bland is set to take on a starting role opposite veteran Stephon Gilmore while Jourdan Lewis -- who returned in Week 2 from a Lisfranc injury he sustained in October -- is slated to assume the slot corner role.