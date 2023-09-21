Diggs was confirmed to have suffered a season-ending torn ACL after undergoing an MRI on his left knee following his early exit from practice Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The fourth-year cornerback had played a vital role in the Dallas defense's spectacular start to the season, forcing two turnovers while breaking up three passes through the first two contests. However, after going down with the knee injury during Thursday's practice and suffering from ligament damage, Diggs will soon undergo season-ending surgery. Jane Slater of NFL Network relays that the Cowboys plan to cover for Diggs' absence by moving DaRon Bland to the boundary corner spot opposite Stephon Gilmore, while Jourdan Lewis likely takes over as Dallas' slot corner.