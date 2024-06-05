There's a real chance that Diggs (knee) begins Dallas' training camp on the PUP list, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday that Diggs "looks great" and is "in a good spot," despite potentially starting the Cowboys' training camp on the PUP list. The 25-year-old cornerback made back-to-back Pro Bowls before tearing his ACL just two games into Dallas' 2023 campaign. Once Diggs returns to form, he's expected to remain one of the top cornerbacks in the entire NFL.