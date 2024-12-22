The Cowboys placed Diggs (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.
Diggs has been dealing with a bevy of injuries this season that have limited his availability, and he's slated to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a knee cartilage issue. The 26-year-old still doesn't have a date set for when he'll undergo this procedure, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com. No matter what, he's expected to have a long recovery timeline, which could impact his availability for the start of the 2025 campaign. In 11 games this season, Diggs totaled 52 tackles and 11 passes defended, including two interceptions. DaRon Bland and Amani Oruwariye should slot in as Dallas' starting cornerbacks for the final three games of this season.
