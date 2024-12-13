Diggs (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

The Alabama product played through his knee injury in Dallas' Week 14 loss to the Bengals, recording five total tackles and three passes defended over 65 defensive snaps. He practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday but downgraded to an estimated DNP on Friday, which suggests he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of Week 15. If Diggs is able to suit up Sunday, he'll serve as one of Dallas' starting outside cornerbacks.