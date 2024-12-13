Diggs (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.
The Alabama product played through his knee injury in Dallas' Week 14 loss to the Bengals, recording five total tackles and three passes defended over 65 defensive snaps. He practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday but downgraded to an estimated DNP on Friday, which suggests he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of Week 15. If Diggs is able to suit up Sunday, he'll serve as one of Dallas' starting outside cornerbacks.
More News
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Limited to begin practice week•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Officially set to return Week 14•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Questionable for Week 14•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Could return for Week 14•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Inactive again in Week 13•