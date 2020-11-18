Diggs (foot) was placed on IR on Wednesday.
A week and a half has passed since Diggs was given a 4-to-6 week return timetable due to a fractured bone in his foot, so this move comes as no surprise. In the best case scenario, Diggs would be eligible to rejoin his teammates on the field in Week 14 against the Bengals at the earliest.
More News
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Likely IR bound with fractured foot•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Leaves with foot injury•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Picks off Wentz twice in loss•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Notches first career sack•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Active against Browns•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Questionable versus Cleveland•