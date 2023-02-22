The Cowboys signed Vizcaino on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Vizcaino joined the Cowboys' practice squad in mid-January after Brett Maher missed four extra-point attempts during Dallas' wild-card win over Tampa Bay. However, Maher remained the starter for the divisional-round loss to Philadelphia, and Vizcaino's practice-squad deal expired after Dallas didn't offer him a futures contract at the end of January. Nonetheless, Vizcaino will return to the organization about a month later and may have a chance at the starting job in 2023, given Maher is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.